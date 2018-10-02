Not guilty in hammer attack

Three trials concluded Friday in Comanche County District Court with one defendant exonerated and two convicted.

A jury aquitted Jason L. Hutton, 36, of assault and battery in connection with a July 2017 incident in which he was accused of whacking a man in the head and face with a hammer.

Jurors reached the verdict of not guilty after 15 minutes of deliberation. The presiding judge in his trial was District Judge Irma Newburn.

Anthony D. Crisel Jr., 23, was convicted of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16. He inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl when he was age 18.

A jury recommended six years in prison for his punishment. His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 20 in the courtroom of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

Jurors found Issac P. Jackson, 49, guilty of possession of methamphetamine (after four previous convictions), driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second and subsequent), failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to pay taxes due to the state.