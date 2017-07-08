Northeast 120th to be extended quarter-mile

A request to extend the opening of Northeast 120th Street another quarter-mile north of Oklahoma 7 drew no opposition at a public hearing that Comanche County commissioners held Monday.

Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner said the request was submitted by landowner Terry Craig. The road has already been opened by a quarter-mile and opening it up by another quarter-mile would make it possible for the landowner to sell three or four tracts of land, Turner explained. The request does not open the section line all the way because that would be too expensive and it would also generate more traffic in that area, he said.

The resolution for the extension was not placed on this week's agenda because commissioners did not know what the outcome of the public hearing would be. Commissioners voted to close the hearing and defer a decision to a later date, possibly next Monday. Turner said the county will go in and grade the road, then spread about 10 loads of rock.

In other business, commissioners awarded a bid to Western Star for a model 4900SF truck due to price and lower mileage, Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said. He asked to table other bids so that the commission could have the chance in the future to buy some of the other trucks at a later date.

Commissioners acknowledged two court summons.