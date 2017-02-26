Nominations being taken for outstanding county women

Women who volunteer in Lawton-Fort Sill and surrounding communities have the opportunity to be named among the 2017 Outstanding Women of Comanche County.

The Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women is accepting nomination forms for the Outstanding Women of Comanche County Award until March 24. The commission will announce the honorees during a banquet at 6 p.m. April 29 at Lawton City Hall.

According to Toni Capra, first vice chair of the commission, the commission is an advisory board to the mayor and the City Council.

"We try to identify problems and address challenges facing women from all walks of life in the Lawton-Fort Sill community," she said. "We've developed some recognitions to women who contribute to the quality of life that we enjoy in this community."

One such recognition is the Outstanding Women of Comanche County award, which Capra said is open to women of all ages, and the commission depends on the community to nominate deserving women.

"This is strictly to honor those people we feel have gone above and beyond," she said. "It would be a woman who is in service to the community in various capacities."

The nominees, Capra said, do not have to be in service to exclusively women.

"We've had women who work and volunteer with the new incoming people at Fort Sill," she said.

We've had women who are devoted to the arts. We've had women nominated who worked toward the betterment of animals."

Capra believes it is important to spotlight the efforts of women who volunteer behind the scenes.

"I get such joy by having the opportunity to read about these wonderful women," she said. "You've got Girl Scouts. You've got Camp Fire Girls. Those things are done by volunteers and fundraising.

"They don't happen by themselves. It depends on a lot of people with a lot of generous hearts to get things done in our community and to make it a better place for all of us to live."

The age of some nominees in the past, Capra said, has ranged from 80 to 90 years old, and the commission honored those women with the Lifetime Achievement Award instead of the Outstanding Women Award.

"It was truly phenomenal the work that they had done," she said. "They hadn't been active in the community in several years because of age and health limitations, but we felt like they needed to be honored for their lifetime of achievement."

This year, for the first time, the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women will also be awarding at least four $500 scholarships to women in academics; the commission has sent the nomination forms to school counselors.

"They do not have to be high school seniors. They can be current college students (or) tech students," Capra said. "They have to write an essay, and then we have a committee that judges based on the essays."

Capra said in addition to nominating women for the award or scholarship, people can support women in Comanche County by raising societal awareness of quality-of-life issues.

"It is being aware of the situation and wanting to donate your time towards education," she said. "It starts with education with our young children."