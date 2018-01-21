With no deal reached, Sill services affected

The following announcement appeared Sunday on the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Facebook page regarding the government shutdown:

"Until new legislation appropriating funds is passed and signed into law by the president, the Army will begin an orderly shutdown of those activities not considered essential to national security, life, health and safety, and the protection of property.

"For Fort Sill service members, families and retirees, the shutdown will affect some on-post services, but your health, safety and security will not be compromised.

"What you can expect:

"Reynolds Army Health Clinic leaders will ensure that access to care and the standard of healthcare, dental care and veterinary care is not diminished despite the absence of appropriations. Our medical facilities will continue providing the following services: appointments already scheduled will not be canceled and care will be provided in conjunction with same-day care; medical/dental readiness support; pharmacies (to include prescription refills), labs and radiology; timely follow-up and management of existing conditions; scheduling of acute appointments for ongoing and follow-up care will continue; medical care such as behavioral health, pediatrics, adult wellness, etc., will not stop; medical support to mission-critical operational forces, to include training, will continue, and minimum support services required to sustain excepted activities will continue.