Newburn named new district judge

Irma J. Newburn was named new district judge for Comanche County, Gov. Mary Fallin announced Friday.

She will succeed former District Judge Keith B. Aycock, who retired July 1.

Newburn, of Lawton, joined the Comanche County District Attorney's Office in 2008 after a year in private practice and has been first assistant district attorney since June 2015.

She was among four applicants for the vacant judgeship and one of three finalists whose names were submitted for consideration by the governor.

"Irma Newburn is a skilled attorney who has a wealth of experience in the law and criminal proceedings," Fallin said in a news release. "Given her knowledge and experience, I know she will serve the residents of Comanche County well."

"It was just an exciting time. I was thrilled when I got the call," Newburn said. "Of course, it's a very humbling experience. I'm just very honored."

Before becoming a lawyer she worked for the City of Lawton nine years, including as deputy court clerk for the city and as a clerk for the Lawton Police Department. She decided to attend law school because she wanted to become a prosecutor.

It was in law school that she began thinking of becoming a judge someday, she said, and it remained a goal as she pursued her legal career.

"I'm looking forward to seeing things from a different perspective" as a judge, she said.