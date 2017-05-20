New storms delay restoration of power

Power continued to be restored to residential and business customers Friday in a number of Southwest Oklahoma cities that went dark following Thursday night's damaging wind storms, which were clocked as high as over 100 mph.

Storms with moderate to heavy rain did reappear Friday afternoon and evening in some areas but were not as severe as Thursday's.

During Thursday night's storm, Duncan recorded gusts of up to 43 mph with sustained winds of 20 mph plus for several hours. This caused broken tree limbs that brought down power lines.

Duncan Power had crews out all night making repairs to lines as well as two broken poles on the east side of Duncan and two more on the west, according to Kimberly Meeks, city manager.

Although some Duncan residents reported outages during the night, some said their power was restored sometime before morning.

"At the height of the storm, 2,124 customers were without power," Meeks said. "All customers that had their electrical service interrupted by the storm should have their power restored by noon today. The fire department responded to minor accidents resulting from the storm, but no structural fires. With rain still falling this morning, it seems residences have suffered wind and hail damage to both roofs and fences. Multiple trees throughout town have branches on the ground."

Before 10:30 a.m. Friday Meeks said all power had been restored in Duncan.

Marlow had no damage to speak of, according to City Manager Jason McPherson.

"We were very fortunate when the brunt of the storm that was tracking our direction turned east," McPherson said. "Our emergency manager, Jerome McCalvin, was monitoring the storm along with our own storm spotters from the Marlow Fire Department. The determination was made not to sound the sirens when the track for the storm changed course at the Stephens-Comanche county line."

Massive outages in Walters

In Walters, former city manager John Sheppard the city was getting electricity from Cotton Electric Friday.

"We started about 3:15 a.m. trying to switch over to Cotton Electric," Sheppard said. Limbs were down on city and Cotton Electric lines, causing breakers to throw at a substation. It took them about two hours to find the limbs that were down. Power was restored about 5:15 a.m., according to Sheppard.

Sheppard also said there were still about a mile of transmission lines down at approximately 9:30 a.m.

"I was helping with the agreements between OMPA, Western Farmers Electric and Cotton Electric," Sheppard said.

A statement received at 3 p.m. Friday from Cotton Electric Cooperative stated the cooperative sustained storm damage Thursday night throughout its eight-county service territory. At peak, about 5,000 members were without power. About 50 utility poles were broken, the majority in an area northeast of the Walters headquarters, not far from Walters' Oklahoma Mesonet site, where winds were clocked at 104 mph around 6:30 p.m. Cotton Electric crews and three contract crews worked through the night and day to restore power. About 75 members were without power at 3 p.m. Friday.