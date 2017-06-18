New Purple Heart monument will be dedicated in city park

Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will dedicate its new monument in Elmer Thomas Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The monument designates Lawton as a Purple Heart City. It is dedicated to the act of giving much and for some giving all in the service of the nation as a wounded combat veteran.

Speaking at the dedication will be the retired Maj. Gen. Miles Dearing, Oklahoma secretary of veterans affairs, Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch, who will read the proclamation making Lawton at Purple Heart City; and a World War II Purple Heart recipient from the Battle of Okinawa 91-year-old Duncan resident James White, a former rifleman in the 6th Marine Division.

The monument honors all service people "wounded or killed in any action against an enemy of the United States or as a result of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces."

The dedication ceremony will include a short program with invited speakers, unveiling of the Purple Heart monument and an honor guard from the Eisenhower High School Junior ROTC. There will be a designated seating area for Purple Heart recipients. Invited guests include Oklahoma members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives; members of the both the state executive and legislative branches; elected officials of the City of Lawton; and veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn who have been awarded the Purple Heart.