New police station experiences delay

Lawton's new public safety facility won't be completed before late 2018, architects say.

City of Lawton officials selected Dewberry Architects Inc. to do the design plans for the new facility on Railroad Street that will hold the Lawton Police Department, Central Fire Station, Lawton Municipal Court and the municipal jail on a 5.2-acre tract just south of East Gore Boulevard. Dewberry's Jim Healy, senior project manager of the Lawton project, said while the goal is to have design plans ready for bid by January 2017, discussions with contractors have prompted designers to revise their construction timeline.

The bottom line: Completion, once projected by mid-2018, now is anticipated by December 2018.

It wasn't the only bad news for City Council members. Some remain unhappy that the jail will be capable of holding 104 inmates (some argued for more space but were told available funding doesn't make that possible). And Healy said preliminary design plans for the 100,787-square-foot, three-story building show a project that is 10-13 percent higher in cost than what is available in the sales tax program funding construction.

Preliminary designs show a long building located between Larrance and Railroad streets with the fire station on the north end, the city jail on the south end and the police station and municipal court in the middle. The public entrance will be on the east side of the building; west side entrances will be for staff and activities associated with the building, Healy said.

All four functions will occupy the main floor, while only police and fire will be on the second floor (the use will include shared space). The third floor is reserved for police use, and Healy said the complex also will have a utilities mezzanine on the roof to keep environmental controls for the building in one location out of the public way.