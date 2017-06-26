New information leads to search in 31-year-old case

LOCO The May 1986 disappearance of Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall has vexed Stephens County law enforcement for 31 years.

Investigators hope new information will breathe new life into a long-cold case.

"(We) Just got information that some evidence might be located on a piece of property in the Loco area," District Attorney Jason Hicks said Monday.

Stephens County sheriff's deputies, along with the District Six District Attorney's Office, began the execution of a search warrant in southeast Stephens County at 6 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Wayne McKinney said it's a multi-agency effort. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office and the Duncan Police Department are assisting in focusing investigative efforts into the search at the Duvall residence in Loco. Investigators will use ground imaging technology to examine the area around the woman's former home.

Duvall was 40 at the time of her disappearance.