New GPTC chief lead school where he learned his trade

From an early introduction to welding at Great Plains Technology Center to becoming its seventh superintendent on July 1, Clarence Fortney has traveled a very long way without leaving Great Plains for more than a handful of years.

"Great Plains holds a special place in my life, as I've either gone to school or worked here for more than 40 years," he said.

Standing in the middle of the center's huge welding shop with its loud whooshing ventilation system, he reminisced how a welding class he took before ninth grade set him on the path to his first goal to be a welder.

Career awareness and initial connections

In high school, Fortney had a short-term goal: "My goal was to get out of high school and weld."

Setting that goal began when he decided to attend a career awareness session the summer before he started at Lawton High School.