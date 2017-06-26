New fire station opens

Bagpipes, a cool breeze and plenty of firefighters and family helped mark the grand opening Monday of Lawton's new fire station.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk and Mayor Fred Fitch performed the ceremonial uncoupling of a fire hose that linked Engine 8 to Engine 5, the last step in a morning ceremony that officially welcomed Fire Station No. 8 to the Lawton Fire Department.

Station No. 8, located in the city's southwest quadrant on Bishop Road between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 67th streets, is slated to officially go online July 3, but Lawton Fire Department wanted to give the public and their families a sneak peak at the new facility before firefighters begin the task of moving into the complex.

The station is the city's first new location since Fire Station No. 7 was opened on Northwest 82nd Street, Burk said. While Station No. 5 at Northwest 52nd and West Gore Boulevard was rebuilt in 2004, it was built on the same spot as an existing station. It's been more than 30 years since Lawton has added a new fire station to its inventory, Burk said.

Fitch called the station a tremendous asset and one that boasts the latest technology for firefighters.

Burk said the station offers several things that other Lawton stations do not. Not only does it have a dedicated fitness center for the firefighters stationed there (important because firefighters have to remain in good physical condition, he said), but the station also offers a confined space rescue training area that will allow firefighters and other city employees (most notably those in the Public Works Department's water and sewer divisions) to train for emergency situations such as a earthen hole collapsing.