New fire department in need of building

A new volunteer fire department being set up in western Comanche County has almost all its needs met to begin operations except a building.

Although the department is not operational as 2017 begins, a volunteer spearheading efforts to create the department hopes that last need will be met sometime during the year.

Larry Cotton, who has been spearheading efforts to establish the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department for more than a year, said the future fire department now has most of the equipment it needs, such as trucks, hoses and gear it does not yet have a building for office space and storage of trucks or equipment. He said a site along the east side of Deyo Mission Road just south of the railroad tracks was donated to the department by a resident for the construction of a fire station/headquarters. He said that at least $50,000 will be needed for initial construction of a new fire station, which can be expanded as departmental needs demand and future funding will permit. He said such a building must be insulated to protect its water-laden trucks from freezing. The trucks and equipment are now being stored at Cotton's home.

Donated equipment upgraded

Cotton said funds the department have on hand are being used to upgrade equipment donated by other fire departments. The department's current fleet of vehicles include three pump trucks, with two now operational and a third soon to be operation; and a brush truck. He said the department is seeking grants to purchase new radios for communications that will be in addition to used radio equipment now in vehicles. He said the department also has other equipment, including bunker gears and hoses. The department is working with other area fire departments, including the Cache Volunteer Fire Department, which is now the first responder department to the area that will be served by the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department.