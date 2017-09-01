New city council member take oath of office, set to start today

Members of the City Council officially launched their 2017 term Monday, watching as a new councilman and an existing councilman took their oaths of office.

A third member, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, took his oaths of office later in the morning.

Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson was on hand to issue the statutory and constitutional oaths of office to Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis. Burk is starting his last term as the east Lawton representative before term limits prohibit him from running again, while Davis is starting his first term as replacement for former Ward 3 Councilwoman Rosemary Bellino-Hall, who did not seek re-election.

Davis and Burk bested three-candidate fields to win their council seats, most recently winning runoffs during the Nov. 8 general election. Tanner won his seat outright in June after beating his single challenger.

Traditionally, the council meets in special session in early January to witness the oaths after ending the current administration. The first regular meeting of 2017 is slated at 6 p.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall.