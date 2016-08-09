Neighbors oppose group home in city

Residents in a central Lawton neighborhood remain angry as word spreads about a group house for recovering alcoholics and drug addicts that has opened there.

Members of the Fields and Dunning Neighborhood Watch and City of Lawton officials coordinated a meeting Wednesday to answer questions about Oxford House, which rents a home at 1205 Maple and which has been operational for four weeks. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson said the meeting initially had been organized to allow residents to discuss a growing crime problem in the area and potential solutions, but expanded when he and city administrators learned about Oxford House last week.

About 100 residents, city staff members and a representative of Oxford House attended the meeting and many of the residential questions boiled down to basic points: why was the facility allowed to open in their neighborhood without notice to anyone and why can't the City of Lawton do anything about it.

Oxford House is a national organization that operates what it describes as democratically run, self-supporting, drug-free houses. The organization's policy is to rent homes in single-family neighborhoods and the men or women who live there pay all the expenses associated with living there. Facilities operate in other Oklahoma cities, including eight in Norman, but Oxford House Newcombe is the first in Lawton, said Ian Digby, a southwest regional outreach coordinator for Oxford House who also lives in the Lawton home.