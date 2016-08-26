NCO reduced to lowest rank after court martial

At a general court-martial held at Fort Sill on Monday, Sgt. 1st Class Eric L. Hainline pleaded guilty to nine specifications of assault consummated by battery, six specifications of maltreatment of subordinates and one specification of conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline.

Hainline was sentenced to reduction to the lowest rank and six months' confinement.

Hainline was assigned to headquarters of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade at the time of the offenses, which stretched over a period from Jan. 1, 2015, to July 31, 2015. Most of the specifications related to sexual harassment and battery of female subordinates.