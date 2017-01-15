Nature Store opens inside refuge visitor center

The Friends of the Wichitas joined U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service personnel Sunday in celebrating the grand opening of its Nature Store inside the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

While the store doesn't look much different than it did when it was a bookstore managed by the Public Lands Interpretive Association, there is a sign above the door identifying it as the Friends of the Wichitas' Nature Store. Friends President Jim Stone announced two upcoming changes: A redesign of the store to make it more fully a Friends operation, and then an online store for people who want to purchase something they may have missed on their last trip to the refuge.

Having the store managed by a local nonprofit organization created to support the mission of the refuge is expected to generate much-needed dollars for protecting its mixed-grass prairie habitat and encouraging the next generation to appreciate what's here.

At Sunday's ribbon-cutting, Stone began by thanking the refuge staff, starting with Refuge Manager Tony Booth, Deputy Refuge Manager David Farmer, Susan Howell, the coordinator for visitor services, and D'Anna Laminack, volunteer services coordinator.

He presented a special gift to Ellen Jonsson, who is moving to Vermont. She wrote many grant applications for the Friends, including the one to the McMahon Foundation that resulted in a $38,000 challenge grant for the purpose of transferring store management to the Friends.