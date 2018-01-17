Narcotics Anonymous planned forum topic

The public is invited to hear research findings at a presentation of "In These Rooms: Narcotics Anonymous and the Discourse of the American Self-Help Movement" at Cameron University Thursday.

As part of Cameron's current academic festival, "American Identities in the 21st Century" falling under the festival sub-theme of "Social Justice and the American Dream" the free presentation by the English and Foreign Languages Department will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Cameron CETES Conference Center.

The presentation by Cameron students Sandesh Pokharel, Anuoluwapo Onabanjo and Katherine Book and faculty member William Carney will offer the results of a research projected conducted last summer on the use of specific speech acts in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and how Narcotics Anonymous fits into a broader American self-help movement.