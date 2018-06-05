Museum, youth sports may be casualties of city’s budget

City of Lawton administrators said they based next year's preliminary budget on three priorities that City Council members have indicated in recent months.

That $89.11 million operating budget, which will guide expenditures for the fiscal year that begins July 1, has been under design since earlier this year. Traditionally, department heads begin meeting with the city manager and his administrative staff in January and work for months to refine their expenditures and projected revenues before creating a preliminary budget that is presented for council consideration in late April or early May.

City Manager Jerry Ihler took that step late last month, presenting council members with their budget books, then holding a first-look meeting for council members May 1. Some council members said they didn't like what they saw and directed Ihler to make some refinements before the council meets Tuesday after their regular council session to begin a department-by-department view process.

Ihler told council members the work to create a budget that is $2 million less than the budget adopted for the current fiscal year wasn't easy.

"It's been a tough process this year," he said, explaining administrators had to revise their estimates several times while working around the priority directives they believe they received from the council.

Those assumptions include an indication that administrators should take care of employees. Ihler said that meant including merit increases (also called step increases), or salary adjustments that are based on merit and length of service. Keeping those increases in the budget next year will mean an additional $1.9 million in personnel costs, or an increase of 3.26 in the city's largest expenditure category.

Ihler said assumption two was public safety: specifically, the council doesn't want any cuts in police and fire expenditures. Those departments are among the city's largest, with police accounting for 23.10 percent of the total budget ($20,584,847) and fire, 14.39 percent ($12,821,247).

The third priority was infrastructure, meaning the public works, field utilities and water/wastewater departments that take care of the city's streets, waterlines, sewer lines and water/wastewater treatment plants.

As a whole, infrastructure and public safety departments account for 66.95 percent of the operating budget, meaning the majority of cuts initiated to balance next year's budget came from the remaining 33 percent of city departments and divisions.

Proposals made for next year's budget are crafted around those priorities, as city administrators balanced expenditures against projected revenues to set a budget with a projected carryover of $88,854 by June 30, 2019 (the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year).

But, Ihler already has proposed a change that will take that carryover to less than $65,000 if current expenditures and revenue projects are kept in place.

The budget for Lawton Public Library didn't include City of Lawton funding for books and materials, although it did have $45,000 expected from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and $25,000 from Comanche County. But, state funding is contingent upon local support and totaling eliminating city funding could force a cut in the state's $45,000, Ihler said, adding that city administrators have decided to restore $25,000 in city funding for books and materials.

Those funds would come from the carryover, lessening that balance, he said.

In another library-related decision, the preliminary budget is saving an estimated $33,600 by closing the branch library in west Lawton. Ihler said the building used for that branch library was donated by the Wyatt family specifically for use as a library, and city officials believe the building would revert back to the family under the terms of its agreement with the city.

That plan is one of several that already is drawing fire from residents and council members.