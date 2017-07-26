Museum to get $500,000

City Council members voted Tuesday to approve the agreement for limited services that sets the responsibilities required for Museum of the Great Plains to receive $500,000 in operating funds from the City of Lawton.

The vote wasn't unanimous: Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner, who both had questions about the funding supplied to the museum and the museum's elimination of free admission days, voted no. Five other members voted "yes" while Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson was absent.

The issue brought a number of residents to the council chambers Tuesday, with residents and entities within the community saying they were concerned the council wasn't going to allocate funding for the museum. That city's $500,000 allocation represents more than half of the museum's annual budget; without the city money, Museum Director John Hernandez had said he would be faced with laying off staff and limiting operations.

Mayor Fred Fitch noted the concern of residents within the community, reading from letters submitted on behalf of the McMahon Foundation and the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust. The entities are responsible for providing about $4.8 million to the museum and boards of trustees from both organizations have sent letters to city officials saying they would be reluctant to designate any more money to the City of Lawton if the council withdrew money from Museum of the Great Plains. Fitch also said the council had already designated that funding to the museum when it approved the 2017-2018 budget earlier this year; the agreement for limited services was simply the annual agreement to set the duties the museum and city must follow for that funding.