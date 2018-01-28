Murder trial will kick off jury docket

The murder case for a 32-year-old Tulsa man with a $10 million bond will open the first week of the January-February jury docket in Comanche County District Court.

The trial of Michael E. Ishman starts Monday in the courtroom of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. Ishman is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 30, 2016, death of 25-year-old Eric Dewayne Buckner.

He was also charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Buckner was shot around 7:23 p.m. at 2006 NW Taft, a local apartment complex. Buckner suffered gunshot wounds to his body, and police found four 9mm shell casings at the scene.

A witness told detectives that Ishman, assisted by a woman, later identified as Dimarie Castaneda, took money from him and Buckner before Buckner was shot.

During a preliminary hearing in November, Castaneda who was Ishman's girlfriend at the time of the shooting testified that she had no idea Ishman was planning to rob and kill Buckner, but she was there when Ishman shot him.

Prior to shooting Buckner, Ishman pointed the gun at Castaneda, motioning for her to pick up the marijuana and money from the floor, Castaneda said.

She complied with Ishman's demands because earlier that day, when she didn't, he slapped her, she testified. As she turned to go out the door with the drugs and cash, she heard two or three gunshots, and when she turned back around, Ishman told her "I'm sorry" and to go to the car, Castaneda said.

Castaneda was charged May 1 with robbery with a weapon and accessory to first-degree murder. She remains in the Comanche County Detention Center, and she will return to court Monday to testify before the jury during Ishman's trial.

In three other cases, Ishman is charged with shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number, two counts of possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction and conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate.