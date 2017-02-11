Murder trial ordered in local slaying

A 32-year-old Tulsa man charged in the Oct. 30, 2016, death of 25-year-old Eric Dewayne Buckner was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Comanche County District Court.

Michael E. Ishman, whose bond remains at $10 million, is charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent, first-degree robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction in connection with Buckner's death.

Ishman underwent preliminary hearings in July 2017 for two other cases. After the first hearing, Special District Judge Ken Harris ordered him to stand trial for three charges in connection with the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting of Rachel DeWalt, a correctional officer at the Lawton Correctional Facility. After the second preliminary hearing, Harris ordered Ishman to also stand trial on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Wednesday's preliminary hearing included testimony from Ishman's ex-girlfriend, Buckner's neighbor and Ishman's "cousin" who recalled what happened during the hours leading up to the October 2016 shooting death of Buckner.

The courtroom was filled with about 20 people adults and children many of whom knew Buckner.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Buckner was shot at 7:23 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2016, at 2006 NW Taft, a local apartment complex. He suffered gunshot wounds to his body, and police found four 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Brandon Truewell whom Ishman called his "cousin" testified Wednesday that the day before the shooting, he, Ishman, Dimarie Castenda who was Ishman's girlfriend at the time and another woman drove from Tulsa to Lawton. Once they arrived they went to the apartment of Jana Givens, who is Truewell's actual cousin, Truewell told Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka. Givens' apartment was located within the same complex as Buckner's.

The woman who was with Truewell, Ishman and Castenda took a safe from Givens' house, loaded it up in the car and drove back to Tulsa, but Truewell, Ishman and Castenda remained in Lawton and stayed the night in Givens' apartment.

Givens was later charged with being an accessory after the fact in the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting of the correctional officer.

Truewell testified that the day before and the day of the shooting, he "knew his life was in danger," but he did not know that Ishman was planning on robbing and shooting Buckner.

Truewell was not even at the apartment at the time of the shooting, he said on the stand, and he only knew Buckner because he and Ishman bought marijuana from him in the past after Givens told them Buckner sold marijuana.

Truewell told Cabelka he was scared and wanted to escape, so he convinced Ishman and Castenda to drop by a local casino for a few minutes, and while Truewell was pretending to get change for a bill, he told casiono security guards that he was in danger.

He received help from security as well as from Lawton police, and he was able to leave the casino and spend the night of Oct. 29 in a local hotel, Truewell testified.

Castenda remained with Ishman and witnessed him shoot Buckner, but she had no idea he was planning to rob and kill him, Castenda testified.

When Ishman could not find Truewell at the casino, Ishman and Castenda left and drove around looking for Truewell before returning to the apartment complex on Taft, Castenda testified.