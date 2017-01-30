Murder trial in motel killing starts

Testimony will begin today in the trial of a Lawton man accused of first-degree murder.

The first of two murder trials in Comanche County District Court for the January-February jury docket begins Monday.

Jury selection of the trial of Roy L. White Jr. was completed about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the courtroom of District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. White, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 3, 2015, death of Donald W. Brewer Jr., 30. Brewer's body was found in a room at the Super 9 Motel, 1201 Cache Road, after a person told police, who were in the area on another call, that there had been a shooting a block away at the motel. Police then found Brewer's body and discovered he had been killed by a gunshot.

A man was seen running from the motel, and White was arrested near the intersection of Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Oak Avenue. Officers backtracked the route that White would have run after leaving the motel, according to court documents.