Murder defendant takes stand

Herbert Haynes took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday in Comanche County District Court, claiming that he killed his wife in self-defense following a violent altercation in 2014 in their room at a local motel.

Haynes, 54, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 22, 2014, death of his wife, Irene Haynes, 48. The victim was found stabbed to death inside Room 137 at the Budget Inn, 1411 Cache Road.

Haynes was the only witness called in the defense's case.

Record of prior felonies

Prior to taking the stand, Haynes made a stipulation to the court that he had nine prior felony convictions in three states including Oklahoma, Nevada and Arizona. This includes two convictions in Comanche County including knowingly concealing and withholding stolen property in 1990 and grand larceny in 2012, according to court records.

He admitted that each of those prior convictions resulted from guilty pleas.

"But I chose to go to trial here because I'm innocent," he said. "I feared for my life and defended myself."

A violent history,cocaine and knives

Haynes said that events earlier in the day of his wife's death included a purchase of crack cocaine she made that afternoon. She claimed she was "ripped off" and that led to her having an altercation with the female seller of the drug.

"She got high as long as the supply was there and she went on 8-9 day binges," he said. "She was 'ticked off' that day because she was ripped off and that made her mad."

Haynes himself admitted that he also smoked cocaine but did not the day of his wife's death due to an illness for which he drank whiskey and took cough drops.

He said that his relationship with his wife was often a violent one as she attacked him with knives in previous instances including once shortly after she had surgery, and also had a history of getting into altercations with other people. Haynes said he married his wife in April 2013 at a church in Oklahoma City while they were living out of a homeless shelter.

Haynes then outlined events of the night of the altercation that ended with his wife's death.

"She grabbed one knife and then grabbed another knife," he said. "I tried to wrestle the knives from her. I knew if I didn't get the knives from her, I would get hurt or worse. I then grabbed a pillow and another knife."

He said after it appeared she was bleeding, he tried to save her by placing a blanket from the motel's bed in an attempt to stop the bleeding. He said he then called a cousin to report that he killed his wife in self-defense and then called 911.

"I didn't kill her in cold blood," he said.

Haynes stated that his love for Irene kept him from leaving her despite her violent outbursts.

"I gave her the shirt off my back. But at times, I wanted to leave," he said. "I was tiring of her dope habit, which led to the violence."

Haynes noted that she had purchased a life insurance policy on him and also that she got by on monthly mental health payments from the government.

"I don't want to see anyone lose a life," he said. "I watched my relatives involved in gangs lose their lives on the West Coast."

Haynes said the death of his wife "eats him up" every day and that he he has tried to "stay to himself" and limit his contact with other inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center during the nearly three years he has been incarcerated.