Mural traces history of Lawton High

The Wolverine legacy and Lawton High's future growth are depicted in paint at Lawton High School.

The second panel of the now 22-foot long Wolverine mural in Lawton High's cafeteria was unveiled Thursday by art teacher and artist Kenneth Hobbs in front of an appreciative crowd.

As Hobbs started to pull the red covering off of the new 10-foot by three-foot mural showing the front and south side of the school, school staff and fellow educators started clapping, which doubled in volume as the "Hanta Yo!" or "clear the way" sign in front of Lawton High was revealed. Loud cheering erupted as the Wolverine breaking out of the end of the pixilated frame emerged.

This new mural, funded by the class of 2014, matches up with the first mural, which was funded by the class of 2006 and unveiled in May 2010, Hobbs said. The first mural depicts the three buildings that have, in succession, been Lawton High to generations of students from the founding of the school more than 100 years ago. At the bottom of the first mural, a timeline showing athletic teams that won state championships and one national championship are depicted, although two national championships were won before 2010.

Trophies with the year and sport depict the state championships won, while on the first panel the 1927 National Women's Basketball Team members are painted on the mural. The second team to win a national competition before was the 1993 National Wrestling Champions. Those team members, together with two of their coaches now are shown at the beginning of the timeline on the second panel.