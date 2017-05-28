MP welcomes summer the Red Dirt way

Memorial Day weekend welcomed local residents and travelers to roll down to Medicine Park and rock out to music at the Mayor's Red Dirt Ball, a chance to celebrate summertime, freedom and red dirt tunes.

While listening to the bands, people shopped at local booths, sipped on their favorite drinks and took a dip in the water hole.

Today's lineup for the final day includes Kiersten White & The Dirty Dishes, Eric Willis, The Parton Aints, Travis Linville and Ivory Deville.

Dwight Cope, event coordinator, said the Red Dirt Ball is one of many musical events that attract people to Medicine Park.

He described red dirt as "down-to-earth music" with Southern rock origins.

Friday and Saturday brought musicians Dani Carson, Cade Roth & The BlackSheep, Carter Sampson & Her Band of Hunks, The Matchsellers, Riders Ford, Jonny Burke and Charlie Crockett to center stage.

Rodney Whaley, who plays in the band Just Strangers, served as the master of ceremonies.

Whaley said the Red Dirt Ball is "high energy because it's the beginning of summer."

One audience member full of energy was Brandon McClung, who stood in front of the stage as his friend Cade Roth jammed out on Saturday afternoon.

"I remember playing with Cade," McClung said. "(We've) done some acoustic shows together when we first started playing. I've watched him evolve, and now, he's just rocking."

Of all the songs Roth sings, McClung's favorite is called "Insane." He said he primarily enjoys red dirt because "it's not a specific genre."

"It's not country. It's not rock 'n roll. It's all of it. There's so much in the variety of red dirt. That's what makes it fun," he said. "I like that everybody gets to write their own story when they write a song."

Mandy Saldana, who set up a booth for the Comanche Shirt Company to sell T-shirts that are handmade in Medicine Park, said she also enjoys Roth's music, which she described as having "edge."

She also likes to listen to Danny Carson's music, which she deemed "Americana country."