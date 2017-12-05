Movie in the Park,‘Moana,’ set for tonight

The City of Lawton Recreational Division will host Movie in the Park today at the Elmer Thomas Park festival pad.

The movie will be the 2016 Disney animated film "Moana." Activities will begin at 7 p.m. There will be face painting, a bounce house, balloons and entertainment. The first 200 kids will receive goody bags. The movie will begin at dusk. Food will be sold by Holiday in the Park. Visit lawtonok.gov/events/movie-park.