You are here

Home » News » Local » Movie in the Park,‘Moana,’ set for tonight

Movie in the Park,‘Moana,’ set for tonight

Fri, 05/12/2017 - 3:20am Staff

The City of Lawton Recreational Division will host Movie in the Park today at the Elmer Thomas Park festival pad. 

The movie will be the 2016 Disney animated film "Moana." Activities will begin at 7 p.m. There will be face painting, a bounce house, balloons and entertainment. The first 200 kids will receive goody bags. The movie will begin at dusk. Food will be sold by Holiday in the Park. Visit lawtonok.gov/events/movie-park.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620