Motorcyclist hospitalized then arrested after accident

A motorcyclist was first hospitalized and then arrested following a Wednesday evening wreck at Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. after an eastbound motorcyclist and a Nissan Altima went to change lanes in front of him. The motorcyclist then went to slow down abruptly, locked his brakes, and then slid into the curb causing him to wreck, said Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. There was no contact made between the Nissan and the motorcyclist.