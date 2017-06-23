Mother, son accused of burglary, violent assault

A son and mother who claimed to be victims were actually burglars who attacked two men, slashing one with a blade, according to authorities.

Joseph Willis Collins, 32, and his mother, Gloria Jean Collins, 63, have been charged with first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Their bonds were set at $75,000 and $35,000, respectively.

Lawton police Officer Tom Rorrer reported that Joseph Collins told him that he and his mother went to the house at 1305 NW Williams around 2 a.m. to pick up some belongings and check on his girlfriend. When they arrived, Collins said, he saw two men in the room with his girlfriend, according to an affidavit filed in Comanche County Court.

Joseph Collins told Rorrer that the men attacked him with their fists and chased him out into the street. When Rorrer asked Gloria Collins what happened inside the house, her statements reflected those of her son's, even though she was standing on the front porch during the entire altercation, Rorrer reported.

Joseph Collins had a cut on his face, but Gloria Collins was uninjured, even though almost all her clothes were "splattered with blood," Rorrer stated in the affidavit.

The woman and the two men who were in the house shared drastically different accounts with Rorrer.

One of the men said he was in the room with the woman when Joseph Collins walked into the bedroom and jumped on him, Rorrer reported. The other man said he was sleeping alone in a back bedroom when Joseph and Gloria Collins "began punching him and slashing him with a blade of some kind," so he grabbed a pipe for self-defense and struck Joseph Collins in the face, according to the affidavit. The man suffered "multiple deep cuts to his face, torso and left leg" and was taken to a local hospital, Rorrer reported.