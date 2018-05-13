Mother seeks justice over kept 'fund' money

A Lawton woman allegedly collected $800 under the pretense the funds would be given to the family of a deceased man but she kept the funds for herself.

Teri Smith, the mother of the deceased man, gave The Lawton Constitution permission on Saturday to release her name, as well as the name of her late son, Matthew Smith, who passed away Jan. 12 at age 34.

The name of the woman suspected to have stolen money will not be published unless formal charges are filed in Comanche County District Court.

Lawton Police Officer Tom Rorrer reported on Wednesday that Smith said the woman said she would raise funds on behalf of Matthew Smith and deposit the funds into his bank account. However, when Smith went to the bank to close his account on Tuesday, she discovered that the woman never deposited the funds she collected for him, the report states.

Following the discovery, Smith read an online post by the woman on "The Lawton Rantstitution" Facebook page, in which the woman acknowledged that "she stole $800 meant for Smith's son" and that "she knows it was wrong," Rorrer reported.