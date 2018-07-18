Mother Nature getting ready to crank up the thermostat

It's about to get hot in Southwest Oklahoma.

Yes, it's been hot. Yes, it's going to get even hotter. A day after the mercury breached the 104-degree mark, it's set to climb even higher from today through the end of the week topping out as high as 109 degrees Friday. The weekend looks to offer little respite with forecasted temperatures hovering around 105 for both days. There doesn't appear to be any sort of break from the triple digits in the forecast until perhaps Thursday, when the National Weather Service calls for 99 degrees. That sounds like a cold front. If these forecasted temperatures hold, this will be the first time Southwest Oklahoma has endured more than a week straight of 100 degree temperatures in two years.

Triple digit temperatures are dangerous and the higher they climb, the more dangerous they become for not just who are vulnerable, but for everyone who goes outside. Taylor Thompson, wellness coordinator at the Comanche County Health Department, advises anyone who can to stay indoors during this heat wave and to try to conserve as much energy as possible. Those who don't have air conditioning are encouraged to go to a public area where they can find relief.