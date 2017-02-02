Motel murder case trial continues

Testimony continued for the second day Wednesday in Comanche County District Court in the trial of a Lawton man charged with a 2015 murder at a local motel.

The state had ended the presentation of its case with the exception of a medical examiner's testimony scheduled for today, while the defense presented a brief case.

Roy L. White Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 3, 2015, shooting death of Donald W. Brewer Jr., 30. Brewer's body was found in a room at the former Super 9 Motel, 1201 Cache Road. The motel went out of business a short time later.

Additionally, White is charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance due to the finding of marijuana in his backpack following the incident.

Defense presents case

Defense attorney Teressa Williams presented the defense's case Wednesday afternoon calling one witness. That witness was Detective Fernando Diaz of the Lawton Police Department who was the lead detective in the case. Diaz testified that Frank Crowley, the eyewitness to Brewer's shooting and material witness in the case, was inconsistent with key details in his interview with police both on the night of the murder and during testimony at White's preliminary hearing last April, along with Crowley's claim to being a "paralegal." Also questioned was Brewer's inconsistencies on the time that Brewer arrived at his motel room, 5:15 p.m., and the timing of the reporting of the shooting at 7:30 p.m. that night.

Diaz reiterated Crowley's testimony that White had pulled a gun on Brewer while he was sitting at a table in Room 111 and fired the first two shots at Brewer which were followed by an additional shot at a mirror in the room and two more at the bathroom door after Brewer ran into the bathroom and shut the door - for a total of five shots fired.

"Mr. White then ran out of the room and then Mr. Brewer went across the street (to the Economy Inn) where officers were present, to report the shooting in his room," Diaz said.

In cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Jordan Cabelka asked Diaz if eyewitnesses were not 100-percent truthful; Diaz said that was correct. Cabelka also said that Crowley presented much "contradictory" testimony regarding time of the crime and his claim of being a paralegal.

Williams then criticized Diaz over the police failing to conduct a search warrant of Room 110 (which Brewer checked out of the day of his murder). Diaz mentioned that he continued to investigate the case even after it was presented to the district attorney's office, but said possible new information did not pan out.

Crowley had presented his testimony in the state's case on Tuesday.

Following Diaz's presentation on the stand, the defense called no other witnesses.