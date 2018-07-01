Most Lawton students are at or above statewide assessment average on tests

The results from the state-dictated assessment of students in grades 3-8 and 10 in April, despite being based on material not taught that school year, shows that most Lawton students, with the exception of 10th-graders, were at or above the statewide assessment average for English language arts and mathematics.

The percentage of Lawton Public School students in grades 3 to 8 who passed English language arts and mathematics were above the state average percentage, while the percentage of those who were in the "below basic" or "unsatisfactory" range was less the the statewide average percentage.

All of the grades took the English language arts and mathematics assessments. Grades 5, 7 and 10 took a science assessment and the 10th grade students took a history assessment.

The categories considered as passing on the assessment are "advanced," "proficient" and "limited knowledge," soon to be called "basic knowledge." The only category name for those below the "cut score" or failing is "unsatisfactory," soon to be termed "below basic."

For example, on the third-grade English Language Skills (ELA) graph, adding up the percentages of advanced, proficient and limited knowledge results in a 75 percent pass rate. Doing the same with mathematics shows an 83 percent pass rate, said Teresa Jackson, the school district's curriculum and instruction director, adding that parents sometimes only add up the first two categories, thinking that "limited knowledge" isn't a passing score it is.

Looking at the comparison of Lawton students versus the statewide average gives a positive picture of most of the grade-knowledge assessed.

"In the past, 'limited knowledge' (now called 'basic') was thought to be not passing. But it is passing based on the actual scores," said Jamie Polk, the district's assistant superintendent for educational services.

10th-graders didn't fare so well

Lawton students in 10th grade didn't fare as well with a 77 percent passing in ELA versus a state average of 80 percent and 23 percent not passing versus a 20 percent state average. In mathematics, only 33 percent of Lawton's 10th-graders passed, compared to a state average of 46 percent passing.