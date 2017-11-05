Monuments dedicated at Fort Sill park

Veterans gathered Wednesday for the unveiling of three granite monuments in Fort Sill's Constitution Park that will honor the achievements of Americal Division Artillery in World War II, the Cold War and the Vietnam War.

The Americal (23rd) Infantry Division is unique in the annals of U.S. Army history. It was the only modern Army division that began with a name and no number assigned to it, according to emcee Roger Gilmore of Rowlett, Texas.

Each time it was activated in war it grew out of a task force first. All three times the division was activated, it was activated outside the continental U.S. Each time, the Americal served in jungle terrain, earning the moniker of "The Jungle Warriors."

Both times the Americal was brought into existence in wartime, it was to assist the U.S. Marine Corps when the Marines were threatened by overwhelming enemy forces. On Guadalcanal the Americal's arrival kept the 1st Marine Division's defensive lines from being overrun. The Americal's arrival there was the first offensive use of Army units in WWII.

They earned the Presidential Unit Citation for their actions at Guadalcanal and the southern Philippines. They also fought in the Northern Solomon Islands and the Philippine island of Leyte.

Activated in Panama during the Cold War from 1954-56, the division received a numeric designation as the 23rd Army Infantry Division, but many of its soldiers, aware of the division's legacy in WWII, called themselves "The Americal." It was a new kind of war in the 1950s, as they were assigned to protect the Panama Canal and the Caribbean Basin.

In the I Corps area of South Vietnam in 1967 the U.S. Marines were severely stretched in personnel and territorial responsibility. The enemy continued to infiltrate vast numbers of soldiers into South Vietnam. The Americal was activated to defend the southern half of the I Corps tactical area, fighting in every type of terrain imaginable, from the coastal plains to the rolling hills of the Piedmont and the rugged triple-canopied Annamite Mountains.

In all three periods, artillery was a crucial support to the Americal mission. Field Artillery units operated in some of the most difficult terrain in the history of indirect fire support. Artillery, coastal artillery and anti-aircraft artillery units persevered in intolerable heat, tropical rain and muddy conditions.

As keynote speaker, retired Maj. Gen. Thomas A. Lightner shared what he called the most moving relationship of his 32-year career in the Field Artillery branch. He commanded the Americal Division Artillery unit in Vietnam, 3rd Battalion, 16th FA.

Lightner read a story originally published in the regiment's newsletter in 1969 along with a follow-up written by former Spc. Handy Harnish of suburban Indianapolis in 2010. Harnish described how the soldiers of Bravo Battery, 3-16 FA, adopted a malnourished, diseased boy who wandered into their camp in June 1969. Terrorists had killed his parents and left him on his own in the jungle.