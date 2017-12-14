Monument reported vandalized at school

Someone vandalized a Ten Commandments monument at St. Mary's Catholic School, 611 SW A Ave, last week.

Lawton Police Sgt. Jeremy Coe reported that a school employee said someone "put dabs of paint on their Ten Commandments monument that is on the south side of the building."

No suspects were identified last week, Coe reported. The Lawton Constitution contacted the school for comments and a damage estimate on Wednesday, and information will be released when made available.