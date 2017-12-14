You are here

Home » News » Local » Monument reported vandalized at school

Monument reported vandalized at school

Thu, 12/14/2017 - 3:46am Vicky Smith

Someone vandalized a Ten Commandments monument at St. Mary's Catholic School, 611 SW A Ave, last week.

Lawton Police Sgt. Jeremy Coe reported that a school employee said someone "put dabs of paint on their Ten Commandments monument that is on the south side of the building."

No suspects were identified last week, Coe reported. The Lawton Constitution contacted the school for comments and a damage estimate on Wednesday, and information will be released when made available.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620