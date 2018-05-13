Moms tell us what they want for Mother’s Day

Today we celebrate mothers. Mothers care for us, look after us and love us unconditionally.

In celebration of moms everywhere, The Lawton Constitution asked four local mothers what the day meant to them, and what they would want more than anything else on their special day.

Ginny O' Leary is a mother and a grandmother. She has five children, three boys and two girls. She is spending Mother's Day weekend in California with her daughter and grandkids.

"My daughter flew me out here to spend the weekend with her," O' Leary said.

When her children, now grown, were still in school, they bought her a Mother's Day gift at their school fair that she has never forgotten.

"They bought me a pin. It was a broach that said 'Mother' on it. I'll always remember that," she said.

O'Leary has always appreciated home made gifts from her children as opposed to store bought.

This year, O'Leary said she already has received the one gift she wanted time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Janis Lawyer is a new mother. With an 18-month-old daughter at home already, she recently gave birth to not one, not two, but three baby girls.

That's right, triplets. Lawyer is now the proud mother of three new daughters.

Last year, she celebrated her first Mother's Day.

"My little girl is in daycare and she made me a little picture with her feet, a little butterfly," Lawyer said. "That's what I was most excited about. We framed it and it's hanging in our kitchen now."

Lawyer said she hopes for two things on her second Mother's Day a full night's sleep on Saturday (yesterday), and a day spent with her family today.

"I know we are taking the girls to church for the first time on Sunday, but I think I will be proposing a full night's sleep where I don't have to do anything on Saturday."