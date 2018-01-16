MLK Day keynote: Speak up, speak out

Langston University President Kent J. Smith Jr. said that he believes that if asked, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would say that his dream has been deferred.

Warning the attendees at the 34th annual celebration of the life of MLK at Cameron University Monday night, that he would "be truthful" and "say what I really feel." Smith addressed the lack of focus on education in Oklahoma and how it will affect the state long after things change for the better. He also addressed the lack of progress that MLK dreamed about in terms of lack of education, incarceration and poverty.

"It is in your hands ... and mine," he said, explaining that there is a way to change during his speech about "The power of education: Igniting passion for a greater tomorrow."

People need to be accountable, kind and think of others, he said, explaining during the earlier press conference, "If I had my wish, each person would walk away with something that is doable to go out and have an impact on society."

The impact doesn't just come from educators, it can come from anyone.

"It takes an individual who understands and is willing to give a kind word to help them gain knowledge too often in society, we are quiet. We have knowledge, but we don't share with other people," Smith said. "I think when we learn to speak up and speak out, society will become better. Too many of us are quiet."