Misuse of 911 reported

Lawton police said a nonsensical Monday morning call about threats against a young boy turned into an arrest for misuse of 911 and drug counts.

LPD Officer Carlos Nazario reported being called to the 2300 block of Northwest 46th Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. on a suspicious man in a black work truck threatening to kill a young boy. Officers spoke with the caller who said he'd heard a man arguing with someone in his back yard. He said the man fled when officers arrived.

When questioned again about the story, the man told a different tale. He'd called 911 once on Saturday and twice on Sunday, "falsely reporting crimes," Nazario stated. People inside the residence said the man was "strung out on drugs" and had been saying people were "on top of his house, under his truck and in his back yard." He'd made the people go outside several times to check.

The man admitted lying and also to taking methamphetamines on Friday. Police confirmed he had a Comanche County warrant and he was arrested. A small bag with meth inside was found sticking out of the man's mouth. When asked to spit it out, the man refused and began chewing on the bag until he was taken to the ground, according to the report. The man later told a jailer he'd chewed and ingested some of the meth. Officers recovered 0.5 gram.