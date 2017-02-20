Ministry dishes out dozens of meals to Lawton's needy

Adriene Davis said she heard the still, small voice of God confirming what he had put on her heart many years ago and she began Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry three months ago.

The kitchen is in the former Roosevelt Grade School at Southwest 14th Street and Avenue. I There are many volunteers who help the program run smoothly, including Davis' son-in-law, Marcus Graham, her daughter Keshonna, and Alex Joiner, who volunteers in the kitchen. There are many other volunteers who come in and give their time in exchange for a smile and a thank you.

"They all help cook and clean, and some of the people who come eat with us help us clean up," Davis said. "We don't have problems at all here and everyone is respectful. No one causes trouble here."

The ministry is funded by Davis and her husband, who is a retired soldier, and from donations.

"When my husband was stationed in Germany, we always had soldiers over who didn't have a place to go for a meal," Davis said. "I always fed whoever came through the door, and I enjoyed it. I kind of thought of it as a ministry."