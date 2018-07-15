Mindemann garners recognition, honored for pair of unique OLA logo designs

For generations, people of all ages have turned to libraries to aid in their education or at other times to just find a great book to enjoy on a cold, snowy night around the fireplace.

Most often that librarian who turned you on to the special book at an early age, or who helped you find that vital piece of research that completed a lengthy term paper with a footnote became a friend for life, and that's how Apache native Josh Mindemann first met Jamie Hudson.

And it was that friendship that gave Mindemann statewide recognition that will last for generations to come.