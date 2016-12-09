Military retirees invited to Sill cookout

The Fort Sill Retiree Council will present its 38th annual Retiree Appreciation Days Thursday and Friday in conjunction with the 35th annual Buffalo Burger Cookout hosted by Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) on Saturday.

Although Fort Sill's area of responsibility is military retirees living in Arkansas and Oklahoma, the doors are open to all veterans regardless of whether they served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Coast Guard. Retiree Appreciation Days has been known to draw people from as far away as Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Louisiana, according to retired Sgt. Maj. Edward Mounts, co-chairman of the Fort Sill Retiree Council.

"A lot of the retirees have roots to Fort Sill, so they just want to come back and visit Fort Sill," Retirement Services Officer Roland Shirley said.

If anyone attending lacks a military ID card, he or she will need to go to the Visitor Control Center on Sheridan Road, just inside the perimeter fence, to acquire a visitor's pass.

Retiree Appreciation Day activities begin with an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Rinehart Fitness Center, Building 2730 on Bragg Road.

"We're looking at about 90 vendors with approximately 100 booths this year," Shirley said.