Military Retiree Appreciation Days set for September

Fort Sill's 40th annual Retiree Appreciation Days will have a revamped schedule for day two of the two-day event.

As always, the event will take place the third week of September, on Sept. 20-21. Visiting military retirees, spouses and widows are invited to the bimonthly retirement ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 on the Old Post Quadrangle, but no tours will be offered that day.

That's because the Friday evening banquet is going away, and a luncheon will take its place. Tickets are $15 per person.