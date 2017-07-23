Middle school girls shoot for the moon

Normally deserted on a hot summer afternoon, a swarm of high-spirited girls took over Arnold Park's old playground equipment in the pursuit of science.

Grace Kinkade and Blakeley Delcamp grasped accelerometers tightly in their hands as they spun around on the merry-go-round, powered by Mark Polson, instructor at Cameron University's Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy.

Kinkade, Delcamp and 10 other girls attending the week-long, residential academy for middle school girls were at the Lawton park Wednesday afternoon to conduct a scientific experiment determining the force of acceleration or G-force a person experiences on playground equipment, as measured by an accelerometer.

"They are testing the G-forces on three different rides," Polson said, explaining that the accelerometers results would be downloaded later at Cameron.

The scientific foray to Arnold Park was just a fun, practice run for the group's trip to Frontier City in Oklahoma City Thursday to study amusement park physics on the roller coasters, he said.

This academy is in its fifth year and focuses on middle school girls. It is designed to give them a snapshot of college life, introduce them to possible future careers in math and science, build their confidence and give them an intensive introduction to engineering, mathematics and science, said Ann Nalley, Cameron chemistry professor and founder and director of the academy.

The experience

Kinkade, who will be entering seventh grade at Grandview Middle School, and Delcamp, who will be an eighth-grader in Elgin, did not find the words "applied mathematics" in the academy's name at all daunting because they enjoy math and science.

The two did disagree on the amount of math at the academy.

"The first day I didn't understand a word he was saying, but after that it was OK," Kinkade said. Delcamp didn't think there was a lot of math involved.

Both agreed that maybe there is more math involved in everything they have done at the academy than they realized.

Their favorite activity so far was working on the plane and rockets.

"Decorating the rockets and planes was really fun," Kinkade said.

The rockets and planes the campers built helped teach them about range and altitude using laser distance finders, Nalley said.

On Wednesday morning, Polson taught them about measuring gravity on the moon and the earth in preparation for the trip to Arnold Park. The idea that you could measure G-forces on playground equipment was something new to Delcamp.

Both were excited about riding the roller coasters at Frontier City and were enjoying the experience of being at the academy in class during the day and at night with camp counselors and Cameron chemistry majors and seniors Megan Magness, from Elgin, and Marina Brown from Lawton.

"I want for them to have a real college experience," Nalley said. "They go to class until 4:30 p.m. ... then they have free time and use the swimming pool and fitness center. If they want to have a slumber part, Marina and Megan help." A karaoke machine, popcorn and movies are also added to the mix.

The students learned about women in science and math by just being around Nalley and their counselors. On Tuesday night, a presentation about various careers and fields in science pointed out women like Sally Ride, the astronaut.

Although Kinkade said that it would be great to have boys at the camp, both girls said that the lack of boys allowed them to focus more on what they were learning.

"Some girls try not to act smart in front of boys," Kinkade said.

Providing the academy for middle school girls is crucial, Nalley believes.

"I think this is the age where they make up their minds if they want to go on in the sciences," she said, explaining that peer and societal pressures can cause young women to turn away from mathematics and science during a critical development time in their lives.

Nalley said she asks her top chemistry female students to be counselors for the academy. "Megan and Marina are both excellent roll models ... they are like big sisters to the girls."