Merritt siblings shine at Livestock Show

A rambunctious 11-month-old Guernsey heifer shown by Sterling 4-H Club member Lathan Merritt was named Dairy Supreme at the dairy cattle contest that opened the Comanche County Livestock Show on Monday.

Lawton 4-Her Cora Sullivan exhibited the reserve, a Class 1 Holstein born less than two weeks after the winner.

It was up to Lathan and his sister, Lanie, to separate the younger of his two Guernseys from her Brown Swiss when their animals got up in each other's faces before the show started. Lathan thought it might have been because his heifer still wasn't used to being in a strange place. It was only her third public appearance; She debuted at the Fletcher Free Fair last September and Lathan displayed her at the recent Sterling show in the school bus barn.

The children of Nathan and Laci Merritt of Sterling, Lathan is 13 and in the seventh grade while Lanie is 10 and in fourth grade. As the only Brown Swiss in the show, her heifer was naturally named breed champion, but her deportment in the arena netted Lanie the junior showmanship trophy.

This is Lathan's third year to show dairy heifers and Lanie's second. He brought two Guernseys and one Holstein to the county stock show. He said they did a lot of prepping for the show, both at home and after they got to the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

"We clipped and we washed several times. They clipped even today, too," he said.