Memorial to unit unveiled on deployment anniversary

The wishes of the late John Osborne, president of the Automatic 8th Veterans Association, were carried out to a "T" when a memorial to the 7th Battalion, 8th Field Artillery, was unveiled at Fort Sill Friday.

George Bradley of Brownwood, Texas, association vice president, said it was no error that Osborne's name appeared in the program, as his memorial address and closing comments were read by retired Lt. Col. Gordon Walker exactly as Osborne wrote them prior to his death on Feb. 8, 2017.

The three granite markers were unveiled in Fort Sill's Constitution Park on the 50-year anniversary of the 7-8 FA's deployment from Sill to the Republic of Vietnam, armed with 8-inch howitzers and 175mm guns that they used for critical fire support from June 1968 until November 1971, earning three Meritorious Unit Citations, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and 11 campaign streamers. Walker was at that time commander of its B Battery.

"As many of you did, I met John over 50 years ago. He was a magnificent leader of men, a man of God and an example to us all," Walker told the 140-plus members of the Automatic 8th who traveled here for the occasion.

Reading from Osborne's script, Walker said it has just been four years since the association decided to pursue the possibility of constructing a monument to commemorate the service of the men who served in 7-8 FA, and the families who stood behind them as well.

The memorial also honors the memory of 11 soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Automatic 8th historian Wayne Faas of Davenport, Iowa, recited their names along with short biographical notes: 1st Lt. William Joseph McCarty, Fort Edward, N.Y.; Sgt. 1st Class Franklin Edward Moore, Sallisaw, Okla.; Lt. Col. William Sibley Price, Washington, D.C.; Cpl. Grant Albert Keene, Locktaugh, Fla.; Pfc. Robert Lawrence Fairbotham, Grayling, Mich.; Spc. 5 Charles Daniel Garven, Newark, Ohio; 1st Lt. Layne ("John") Hale Coveney, Pasadena, Texas; Sgt. John William Kisielewski, Jersey City, N.J.; Pfc. Vincent Joseph Medjesky, Indianapolis; Pfc. Douglas J. Crawford, Bay Shore, N.Y.; and Spc. 4 Mark Jeffrey Meeker, Durham, Conn.

Faas noted that the Dusters, Quads and Searchlights Memorial opposite the Automatic 8's bears the names of additional soldiers who supported their battalion.

The speaker thanked Fort Sill Director of Museums Frank Siltman, the Directorate of Public Works, the Public Affairs Office, Boyles & Associates for preparing the site and doing the concrete work and masonry, and Deuce Gragg of Gragg Monuments for taking the design from paper to granite.

Six association members worked in pairs to unveil the three markers: John Kitts and Jose Villanueva on the center panel bearing the unit crest and motto, Jim Beebe and Bruce Hesse on the left panel containing the dedication statement for the memorial, and Charles Banks and Bill Eddinger on the right panel with the names of the fallen listed above.

The center panel is 6 feet tall and 2 feet wide and weighs approximately 1,600 pounds. The left and right panels are each 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide and weigh approximately 1,200 pounds apiece.

"Altogether, we have about two tons of the world's finest granite for our monument," Walker said.