Meeting for crime group, watch set for Monday

The Lawton Fort Sill community can learn about Lawton Crime Stoppers and the Neighborhood Watch program during a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. Monday in Building 100 of Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.

The Lawton Police Department has invited guests including Police Chief James T. Smith; Sean Fortenbaugh, City Council member for Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, council member for Ward 7; and Randy Warren, council member for Ward 8 to speak to residents who are interested in stopping crime in their communities.