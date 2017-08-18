Medieval dances, other fun at Sill to include 'Historic Combat Battle'

Over the course of three days this week, one military family is sharing its fascination with the days when knighthood was in flower.

"Lady Jessica" and "Sir Axel" are known by day as Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Llavet and her military spouse, Axel Llavet, a teacher by profession whose focus has been middle school and fifth and sixth grades. She's with advanced individual training at the Air Defense Artillery School.

"We love re-creating history, so it's something that we wanted to share with the Fort Sill community. And we thought that, especially with the younger kids, we could introduce some history and teach them some stuff," Jessica Llavet said.

She got interested in this period of history through her husband, who has long been taken up with medieval combat and fencing. She herself has pursued the fiber arts and the sewing of medieval dresses, which she will demonstrate from today at the Fort Sill Youth Center, Building 1010 on Fort Sill Boulevard. From 10-11 a.m., younger children will joust on stick horses, older children on inflatable ball horses, and they'll both be using foam noodles for lances.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Axel Llavet has invited friends from the Society for Creative Anachronism to put on a full-contact "Historic Combat Battle" at Fort Sill's Rucker Park. In addition, guests will be able to learn some medieval dances and try on pieces of armor as well. If you don't have a Department of Defense-issued ID card, be sure to get a visitor's pass from the Visitor Control Center before you come on post. The center is just inside the perimeter fence on the east side of Sheridan Road.

The Llavets kicked off their mini-celebration of "Medieval Days at Fort Sill" on Thursday, with a presentation at Nye Library. This was a collaboration of Army Community Services' New Parent Support program and Nye Library. Sam Atchley of New Parent Support said the audience on Thursday was a mixture of her program's play groups and the library's story group.

After Jill Manley, library technician, read a storybook to the children, "Sir Axel" explained how the various parts of his suit of armor protect him in battle the chest plate, the gauntlets for his hands, the chain mail he wears underneath, the helmet over his head with its visor to cover his face, and even armor to protect his legs and knees.