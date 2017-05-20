Medicine Park Aquarium to open today

The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will open for a special preview period at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

The preview period will run daily through June 9.

The nearly 10,000 square foot aquarium features 77 tanks with a similar number of fish and amphibians with more to be added in the future. Construction is still ongoing ahead of the grand opening June 10, so admission will be discounted during the preview period.

Admission is $10 for adults ages 13-61 years, $8 for seniors ages 62 and older, youth ages 6-12 and military. Admission is $5 for children ages 3-5.