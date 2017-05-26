You are here

Medical report not yet released in drowning

Medical report not yet released in drowning

Fri, 05/26/2017 - 2:56am Mark Potter

Lawton police are continuing their investigation into the drowning of a 63-year-old man that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Lake Lawtonka.

Gary Watkins was pronounced dead near Robinson's Landing on the north side of the lake. Watkins had a boathouse in the cove area.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to the northwestern portion of the lake on the report of a drowning, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, a spokesman for the Lawton Police Department.

Police are awaiting results of an autopsy report to be released from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office concerning the victim's death.

Wednesday's drowning was the second in the county since Sunday. A 3-year-old child was found around 9 p.m. Sunday in a pool at a Pecan Valley home.

