Medical examiner called to scene of local home invasion

Police were tight-lipped Thursday about a reported home invasion that may have resulted in Lawton's fifth homicide of 2017.

Police have neither confirmed nor denied that a person died at 1504 NW Euclid, but a van from the state Medical Examiner's office was at the scene on Thursday and neighbors said a body was removed from the home.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday following a home invasion robbery at the alleyside home, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton police information officer. He declined to offer more details or to substantiate reports that a woman was killed inside. Detectives were called out to process the scene, he said.

A resident who lives at the corner of Northwest 15th Street and Euclid Avenue divided by a fence from the crime scene home said she was awakened by a knock at the door around 2 a.m. At first disgruntled to be awakened, Stephanie McConnell said she knew something serious was going on when she saw the red and blue lights shining through her windows. Police crime scene tape was wrapped around trees outside her front door and cordoned off the block to the south, she said.

Allowed to leave the perimeter for work Thursday morning, McConnell said she saw officers processing possible evidence on 15th Street.

Jenkins declined to confirm if there had been a death from the incident and said there was nothing else to release.

"That is all the information that I have right now, but I will provide more," Jenkins said. "There will be more information released on the incident tomorrow. As of right now there have been no more details emerging and it is still being investigated."

It was unclear if the home invasion has any relation to an assault and battery police responded to around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Albert Nease reported responding to an assault complaint at 1505 NW Euclid. He spoke with a woman who said that a man who lived next door had been spreading false rumors about her. She told Nease she'd been sitting in her driveway when the man came outside and an argument followed. She said he pushed her down and then punched her father, who suffered a scrape to the left side of his forehead/eyebrow, according to the police report.