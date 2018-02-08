Meadowbrook work delayed due to rain

Utility work that has forced the closure of a section of Meadowbrook Drive will continue into next week, City of Lawton officials said.

Meadowbrook has been closed to through traffic between Northwest 41st and Northwest 44th streets since late June, allowing Evans & Associates Utility Services to continue replacement of a sewer main in the vicinity of the Wolf Creek bridge that is just east of Northwest 44th Street. The work, part of the Meadowbrook sewer main upgrade, has meant drivers cannot use the popular collector street to travel between Northwest 53rd and Northwest 38th streets, although side streets that exit onto Meadowbrook have remained accessible.